Parineeti not pregnant; focussing on her work: Source

Actor Parineeti Chopra’s latest appearances have left fans wondering if she is expecting her first child with politician husband Raghav Chadha. And we have learnt that there is no truth in the murmurs as she is focusing on her work at the moment. Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Mumbai airport recently

The actor sparked pregnancy rumours when she was photographed back to back in an oversized ensemble at the Mumbai airport. Her choice of outfit left many fans wondering if she is pregnant and is trying to hide her belly with loose fitted clothes.

However, a source close to the actor dismisses the speculations. “There is no truth in the pregnancy rumours. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life,” says the source.

The insider continues, “Parineeti likes to keep her private life guarded, but her actions also don’t suggest that she is pregnant. She has not pushed any of her work and shoot commitments in the future, and everything is running at the pace which was planned much earlier”.

Another source close to the couple reveals that “Parineeti keeps shuttling between Delhi and Mumbai”. “She is doing it to balance her life. In fact, we all met her in Delhi recently, and there was no sign of pregnancy. Had she been pregnant, she would have shared the news with both the families-- which has not happened”.

“At the moment, they both are enjoying their married life, and cherishing every single moment spent together and spent with the family. They are also focused on their work right now,” adds the source.

After dating for quite some time, Chopra and Chadha got married in presence of their family and friends in Udaipur in September last year.