Rajkummar Rao, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, Ramayana makers show how to accept criticism with grace

While actors and filmmakers go out of their way to defend their work, in 2026, we saw another side where many of them accepted their shortcomings in public, and even made changes at some instances. Here's a dekko:

Learning from the mistakes

Bollywood accepts criticism

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The much anticipated biopic of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly unveiled its first look with a poster seeing actor RajKummar Rao recreating the cricketer’s iconic shirtless celebration at the Lord’s stadium after India's victory in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final. However, many suspected the use of Artificial Intelligence for the poster’s creation and it received its fair share of criticism. Rao, instead of defending the work, accepted that the team went wrong with the asset. “The ones who made the poster have understood, they have learnt their lesson. They have understood they need to take their time and not rush things; there's no hurry. I think the team has learned its lesson. But they have also understood that dada's fan following is crazy,” the actor told Mashable India.

A sign of audience’s trust

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{{^usCountry}} Nani’s ambitious project The Paradise released last month receiving mixed reviews. However, rather than taking the negative reactions as a sign of the film’s failure, the actor saw it a sign of faith his fans have in him. “Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn't like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty,” Nani told director Srikanth Odela, adding, “This is how much trust the audience has in me and Srikanth working together. For people to walk into a theatre with that level of expectation, that level of emotion, and react this strongly, it means we built something real. That trust is a positive thing, no matter how the reactions look on the surface.” Making sure of excellence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nani’s ambitious project The Paradise released last month receiving mixed reviews. However, rather than taking the negative reactions as a sign of the film’s failure, the actor saw it a sign of faith his fans have in him. “Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn't like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty,” Nani told director Srikanth Odela, adding, “This is how much trust the audience has in me and Srikanth working together. For people to walk into a theatre with that level of expectation, that level of emotion, and react this strongly, it means we built something real. That trust is a positive thing, no matter how the reactions look on the surface.” Making sure of excellence {{/usCountry}}

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When the first look of actor Ranbir Kapoor as Rama was released in April from the upcoming epic, Ramayana: Part 1, it received an overwhelming response. Amid that, it also got scrutinised for its visual effects, with people pointing out the lack in that department when compared to its massive ₹4000 crore budget. Responding to it, producer Namit Malhotra penned a note on Instagram, acknowledging the audience’s reaction and feedback. He said, “The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department. We’re listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds.” As a result, the following assets from the film saw a change in its VFX, including the lighting of the frames, the appearances of the creatures shown, among others.

Taking responsibility

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Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game marked his return to Malayalam cinema after three years. However, the film received mixed reviews and also underperformed at the box office. When a fan tagged Salmaan in a post analysing where the producers went wrong with the film, the actor responded by taking the complete onus on himself. “I'm not saying you were wrong in your analysis. You were mostly right. And trust me we are aware of all of it. But there are just times when from our end we can do everything right. But outside factors or other circumstances can turn those upside down," he said, adding, “I'll always stand by my team and if you want to blame someone, you can blame me."

Admitting mistake and rectifying it

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When Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Telugu film Peddi released, it amassed big numbers at the box office, but also invited heavy backlash over Kapoor’s objectification in the film. Taking note of the feedback, director Buchi Babu Sana admitted going wrong and implemented changes too to rectify his mistake. “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously," he wrote on X, adding, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities."