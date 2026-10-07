Nani opens up on divided response to The Paradise, agrees to audience feedback on what did not work in the film: ‘I knew which portions would land’

Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise was released in theatres on September 24 with paid premieres a day before. While it marked the biggest opening of Nani’s career, the film received lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences alike. In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nani has now opened up about the extreme reactions to the film, admitting that he understood why the viewers were getting at. Nani in a still from the Srikanth Odela film.

What Nani said During the chat, Nani said, "I'm not from a cinema background. The people I'm surrounded with are extremely honest to me. There's no filter at all." He revealed that even some of his biggest hits were met at home with the same bluntness. "My friends and family would say, 'We don't want to watch that film, we didn't like it at all...' So I was always very close to reality… I've always watched films in the theatre; I know that I am one among the audience. I don't think the audience is a separate entity. I always feel that if I like it, they would like it too... I'm one of them."

‘I also knew which portions would work’ He went on to add that he saw the film before its release and sensed that there were portions, such as the interval point, the score, and the childhood part, that would work. He said, “Anything they (the audience) have been mentioning, logically or something where it dipped or something which didn't work for them... I did see all of that. I felt that before. I also knew which portions would work and land… As long as you can be detached from your own work and see it as the audience, it will always be clear. And I don't know how not to do that, I don't know how to get carried away.”