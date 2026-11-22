While shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, actor Faisal Malik says he had to unlearn traditional ways of acting to play the role of Kumbhakaran. Acting alongside Yash, who plays his elder brother Ravana in the film, Malik says it has been a “once in a lifetime experience” for him.

Actor Faisal Malik as Kumbhakaran and (inset) during the shoot more less

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The actor is trending at the No. 1 position on IMDb’s weekly list, with his on-screen brother Yash at the second position.

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Best known for his role as Deputy Pradhan Prahlad Cha in the OTT series Panchayat, the actor says, “This is a highly VFX-driven film and not a normal acting film. So, I had to unlearn traditional acting methods, as there is a certain way to do things, and we were trained for it by the team, which was of utmost importance.”

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Faisal as Kumbhakaran in Ramayana

{{^usCountry}} In the film, he has major scenes with Yash. Sharing details about the process, he says, “Major shooting has been done separately, but I have some critical scenes with him in the second part. We saw Ravana walking on Kumbhakaran’s hand to bless him, so that was shot separately, keeping in mind the eye, face, and body movement. We had seen the making videos of Lord of the Rings and Avatar, but here we got to be part of the amazing process. I feel, before and after this, nothing as grand as this will happen in Indian cinema in the near future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the film, he has major scenes with Yash. Sharing details about the process, he says, “Major shooting has been done separately, but I have some critical scenes with him in the second part. We saw Ravana walking on Kumbhakaran’s hand to bless him, so that was shot separately, keeping in mind the eye, face, and body movement. We had seen the making videos of Lord of the Rings and Avatar, but here we got to be part of the amazing process. I feel, before and after this, nothing as grand as this will happen in Indian cinema in the near future.” {{/usCountry}}

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He was made to understand that size is the visual focus, so the thrust was on the body rather than on the real face. “Kumbhakaran was the biggest warrior and a demon, so viewers won’t see Faisal on screen,” he says.

Faisal will return to OTT as Prahlad Cha in the season 5 of Panchayat

The actor was surprised as got to learn about the process. “Thousands of people working on a scene, including a foreign crew, is amazing. On one character and scene, so many teams are working together and improvising things for days and months. It’s very easy to be critical and say it’s AI. But the fact is most people don’t understand the difference between CGI and AI,” he says.

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On the massive response to the film, he says, “People are tagging me in reels, especially the entry one, with lakhs of views. I have got love for Panchayat, and people made viral reels and memes. But people taking the pain of recording it from the cinema and flooding the Insta feed is very heartening. Bahut pyaar mil raha hai…bhar-bhar kar.”