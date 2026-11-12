Ramayana stunt double Luke G Loannou on matching Ranbir Kapoor’s moves: He has zero ego on set

“The last thing you want is for the audience to notice a change between the actor and their double,” says UK-based stunt performer Luke G Loannou. Gaining recognition for his role as Ranbir Kapoor’s body double in Ramayana, Loannou brought 11 years of international experience from blockbusters like Wonder Woman and No Time to Die to his recent five-week stint in Mumbai.

Luke G Loannou with Ranbir Kapoor

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“I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect from the Indian film industry, but matching Ranbir Kapoor’s physical language quickly became an organic, two-way street,” Loannou says. “As a stunt double, one of the most important things is understanding how the actor moves so that everything feels seamless on screen.”

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The collaboration was reciprocal. “There were certainly moments when I needed to study and match Ranbir’s posture and movements, but during the action sequences, Ranbir would often ask me about particular movements and how best to perform them. Sometimes I would adapt to his style, and other times he would work towards matching mine. Ultimately, we were both working towards the same goal: creating a consistent physical performance that felt natural and convincing.”

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{{^usCountry}} Efficiency was paramount. “We would generally try to develop and rehearse the action as much as possible before bringing Ranbir in,” Loannou explains. “Naturally, he had an incredibly busy schedule, so our job was to make the process as efficient as possible. We’d prepare the movements, demonstrate what we were trying to achieve, and then work with him to break everything down into manageable steps. Safety was our first priority, and we wanted Ranbir to feel comfortable and confident with whatever he was performing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Efficiency was paramount. “We would generally try to develop and rehearse the action as much as possible before bringing Ranbir in,” Loannou explains. “Naturally, he had an incredibly busy schedule, so our job was to make the process as efficient as possible. We’d prepare the movements, demonstrate what we were trying to achieve, and then work with him to break everything down into manageable steps. Safety was our first priority, and we wanted Ranbir to feel comfortable and confident with whatever he was performing.” {{/usCountry}}

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Loannou speaks highly of Kapoor’s character. “What really impressed me was Ranbir’s professionalism and work ethic. There was no ego involved. He was approachable, completely committed to the work, and having worked alongside many actors throughout my career, I can genuinely say he was one of the easiest and most enjoyable people I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with.”

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The film’s mythological setting presented unique challenges. “Costume is something audiences don’t always consider when watching action sequences, but it can have a huge impact on how you move,” Loannou notes. “Performing in minimal footwear or sandals is very different from training in modern trainers. It required constant communication with the costume and props departments to find practical solutions together.”

Technical complexity was also a factor. “Of course complex mechanics of high-wire combat remains as one of the most important aspects of wire work is making the movement feel believable,” Loannou says. “You want the audience to feel the weight of a landing, the speed of someone moving through the air, and the power behind every movement. That requires a tremendous amount of collaboration between the performer and the rigging team. The forest sequence was a major part of my involvement, and it presented some particularly interesting physical challenges.”

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Reflecting on his time in India, Loannou was struck by the hospitality. “Coming to India introduced me to a different working environment and culture, but what stood out most was how welcoming and accommodating everyone was.”