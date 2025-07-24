‘Ranbir Kapoor is an amazing friend’: Rashmika Mandanna reveals story behind selfie with RK on last day of Animal

After finding her footing down South, actor Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut in 2022. A year later, she shook up the box office with her co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri when their film Animal arrived in theatres. While the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film was criticised for glorifying violence and misogyny, Rashmika and Ranbir’s onscreen chemistry won hearts. On camera, they were initially a madly in love couple with two kids, whose marriage started falling apart by the end. But behind the camera, Rashmika and RK became really good friends. The Pushpa 2 actor has now opened up about the same. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

In a recent chat with Mashable, while taking a trip down memory lane, Rashmika Mandanna revisited her iconic selfie with Ranbir Kapoor from their last day on Animal set. While Rashmika was dressed in a simple blue kurta, RK was sporting his long hair and scruffy beard look. Talking about the same, Rashmika shared, “This was, again, on the last day of Animal shoot where I went and told RK that we definitely have to have a picture together because, yeah we shoot the films but not generally do I take pictures. But for memories it's important and RK has always been super kind, super supportive and he's definitely, definitely an amazing friend to have.”

Up next, Rashmika and Ranbir will reunite for the much-awaited sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. The shoot is expected to begin in 2026, and the director has already teased fans by revealing that the sequel will be ‘darker’ and ‘meaner’ than the original. Currently, Sandeep is busy with his next film Spirit, which stars Prabhas and Triptii in the lead. RK, on the other hand, has Love & War along with Ramayana in his line up. Meanwhile, Rashmika will next be seen in Telugu film The Girlfriend, after which she will star in Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.