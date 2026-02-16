Raveena Tandon on friendship with Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty: ‘Who has not gone through link-ups, break-ups?’
Raveena Tandon talks about her friendship with Akshay Kumar and their reunion in Welcome to the Jungle
Personal lives and relationships of celebrities have always intrigued the audience, sometimes even more than their new projects. Fans love to know who is dating who, and the reason behind a celebrity couple’s break up. Back in the 90s, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s love life was the talk of the town. The two eventually parted ways, leading to rumours of Raveena’s fallout with Shilpa Shetty due to an alleged love triangle. But the actors never confirmed any of these reports. Years later, the parties involved have moved on and are all good friends. Talking about the same in a new interview, Raveena shared her experience of reuniting with Akshay on set for their upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle.
During her appearance on Zoom podcast, talking about rumours around her and Akshay Kumar’s relationship, as well as buzz of a fallout with Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon shared, “I think we have all become friends. See, we all were young. We are all in the same industry. Who has not gone through all those things? Whose not gone through link-ups, break-ups, relationships, whose not? Today Akshay and I are friends, Shilpa and I are friends. We're all friends. We've moved on. We're so happy for our families, we're so happy for our children. Akshay and I have just done Welcome 3 and we've enjoyed our whole team, we have laughed through the film, such a funny film. We've really thoroughly enjoyed working together again. Listen, you have to grow up, mature. We're all happy for each other.”
Raveena went on to add, “We were always very good friends, Akki and me. Always very good friends.” Raveena and Akshay’s Welcome to the Jungle, also starring Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav and Arshad Warsi, is set to arrive in theatres on June 26.
