Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files an FIR against woman claiming to be his wife: ‘She demanded Rs. 20 crores'

Aparna Thakur, a woman from Lucknow, came forward with allegations against actor-politician Ravi Kishan recently. In a press conference held in Lucknow, she claimed that Kishan is not accepting their daughter from her second marriage, both socially and publicly. Ravi Kishan and Preeti Shukla

And now, in the latest development, we have exclusively learnt that an FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj police station against Thakur by Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla. The FIR complaint, which was filed late night on Tuesday, said that Preeti has alleged that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. She also mentioned that she has connections with the underworld and threatened to trap Kishan in a fake rape case and get the entire family killed if they don't pay up the amount. When her demands were not fulfilled, she held the press conference in Lucknow, making false allegations against Kishan.

Aparna Thakur and Shinnova

It also mentioned that Thakur has been married since 35 years and her husband is Rajesh Soni with a 27-year-old daughter and 25-year-old son. HT City has a copy of the FIR with them. When we reached out to Kishan, he did not take our call and texted, "I am busy with elections, will talk later."

What Aparna said

In the press conference, she stated, "My name is Aparna, and my daughter is the daughter of MP and actor Ravi Kishan, whom he is not accepting." Aparna also talked about her intention to pursue legal action in this matter, stating, "I am also going to court for this."

Her daughter Shinnova shared a video also appealed to the Chief Minister, urging daughter to receive her rightful recognition and rights. Thakur clarified that she wants to refrain from involving the police out of concern for Kishan's well-being and does not want to harm him. Giving details about her marriage with Ravi Kishan, she alleged that they were married in Malad, Mumbai, back in 1996, and wants him to either formally adopt the daughter or acknowledge her as his child.