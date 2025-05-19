Richa Chadha: The way forward is in giving freedom to filmmakers

The Hindi film industry has been going through a challenging time, and actor-producer Richa Chadha insists it is because of the changing consumer pattern. “There is no denying that consumer pattern of content has changed worldwide with the pandemic. Everyone was locked at home, was watching things at a different pace and was experimenting,” she says, adding, “There is a change that's underwent here also. The more the bigger films stop working, the more people are forced to look inwards.” Richa Chadha

Now that she is making films as a producer, Richa wants to follow a different approach to tackle the situation. “I want to tell stories that take risks, are interesting, and don't insult the audience’s intelligence. When something is visible in your story, you don't need to spell it out. I would love to continue and back those stories that takes this into account. We have a diverse audience, and I fully trust them. We need to give them a well-made finished film that is well released. That makes the difference as distribution of a film is as important as the look of it,” she says.

The actor-producer insists that while stories are important, focusing on storytellers is as necessary. “My only goal as a producer is to give freedom to the filmmakers. I can't pretend to sit here and be like ‘I know better than you’. I've been in several rooms where the producer has sat on the edit, or someone has messed with the narrative. But it doesn't work, and there are ample examples,” she says.

Richa adds, “I'm saying this as a producer, the way forward, is in giving freedom to filmmakers and directors. If you don't give freedom to them, they will not be able to make stories that they want to make. They will play safe, do what's easy, and what's safe is often boring. That's happening in Hollywood too with the big Marvel films and the big superhero films. Who wants to watch four Spider-Man films? Or a rehash of an old story like Snow White? Itni saari cheezein jab dobara banate rehte ho, usme cinema kahin marr jata hai.”