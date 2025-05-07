Richa Chadha on return to acting post maternity break: It's a touching, humorous story

Richa Chadha is all set to return to work following her maternity break. The 38-year-old, who welcomed her daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal in July last year, has signed on for a new film that marks her return to the comedy genre after the success of Fukrey 3 (2023). In this upcoming project, Richa will play a high-functioning entrepreneur who was orphaned at birth. The film is scheduled to go on floors in September. Richa Chadha's next is going to be dramedy!

Confirming the news, the actor tells us, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the film. It’s an incredibly refreshing story that’s both humorous and touching.”

She further adds, “My character is at the heart of the narrative, and I can’t wait to bring her journey to life. It’s the kind of project that allows me to explore a wide emotional spectrum while keeping things light and relatable. I’m sure audiences will connect with the themes of love, family, and the need for human connection in an age of isolation.”

This marks the second project Richa has signed since the birth of her daughter. Earlier, she signed a musical romantic comedy, which is expected to begin filming in mid-October.