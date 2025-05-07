Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Richa Chadha on return to acting post maternity break: It's a touching, humorous story

ByYashika Mathur
May 07, 2025 10:29 AM IST

Richa Chadha is returning to the genre of comedy after her 2023 hit film Fukrey 3.

Richa Chadha is all set to return to work following her maternity break. The 38-year-old, who welcomed her daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal in July last year, has signed on for a new film that marks her return to the comedy genre after the success of Fukrey 3 (2023). In this upcoming project, Richa will play a high-functioning entrepreneur who was orphaned at birth. The film is scheduled to go on floors in September.

Richa Chadha's next is going to be dramedy!
Richa Chadha's next is going to be dramedy!

Confirming the news, the actor tells us, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the film. It’s an incredibly refreshing story that’s both humorous and touching.”

Also Read: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha say they would never want daughter Zuneyra to be clicked

She further adds, “My character is at the heart of the narrative, and I can’t wait to bring her journey to life. It’s the kind of project that allows me to explore a wide emotional spectrum while keeping things light and relatable. I’m sure audiences will connect with the themes of love, family, and the need for human connection in an age of isolation.”

This marks the second project Richa has signed since the birth of her daughter. Earlier, she signed a musical romantic comedy, which is expected to begin filming in mid-October.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Richa Chadha on return to acting post maternity break: It's a touching, humorous story
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On