Richa Chadha reveals feeling like giving up ‘every 6 months'; here's how Ali Fazal reacted

Richa, Ali talk about their emotions

Richa Chadha said, "I have this point every six months to give up and start again." Ali added, “You have to be relentless." Richa and Ali, who dated for several years, announced their marriage in September 2022. They tied the knot in Lucknow in October 2022. The actors welcomed their baby girl, who was born on July 16 this year.

Richa and Ali's recent venture

Richa and Ali recently released their debut film production Girls Will Be Girls. Directed by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls started streaming on Prime Video from December 18. Girls Will Be Girls stars Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti. It has garnered acclaim at several international festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024.

Set against the backdrop of the 1990s Dehradun, Girls Will Be Girls follows the journey of a 16-year-old girl, Mira (Preeti) whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother Anila's (Kani) unfulfilled coming-of-age experience. It also stars Kesav Binoy Kiron and Jitin Gulati.

About Ali and Richa's projects

Ali will be seen in Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated film Metro In Dino. The cast also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will also star alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Rule Breakers. Helmed by Bill Guttentag, Rule Breakers, which explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan, will hit the screens in March 2025.

Ali will also star in Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Thug Life along with Kamal Haasan. The film will release in theatres on June 5, 2025. The cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Aishwarya Lekshmi. He also has Mirzapur The Film and Lahore 1947 in the pipeline.

Richa is set to feature in a comedy film. "I'll make an announcement pretty soon with the comedy. I love comedies, it's my favourite genre," she told news agency PTI recently. She was last seen in the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix.