Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha say they would never want daughter Zuneyra to be clicked

Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently visited Delhi, their first time away from their six-month-old daughter, Zuneyra Ida Ali, who was with her grandparents in Mumbai. In an exclusive interaction with us, the couple tells us that they initially planned to bring Zuneyra to the capital, but decide otherwise “because of the weather and the pollution”. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were recently in Delhi.

“As a Delhite, it breaks my heart,” Chadha says, adding, “When I was studying here, the AQI was not even an issue. It was so green and the route to my school in Lodhi Road was beautiful. Delhiites have to take to concrete steps (to improve the situation).”

Also Read: Richa Chadha reveals feeling like giving up ‘every 6 months'; here's how Ali Fazal reacted

As new parents, Chadha and Fazal couldn't stop gushing over their daughter. “It’s a whole new universe in our lives. Obviously, the way we see and perceive cinema and storytelling has shifted a little. I don’t know how much, but it definitely has,” Fazal says.

Ask how are things at home for the new parents and Chadha shares, “It’s nice and peaceful.” She continues, “I think we were prepped for the chaos. We have a great nanny, a great support system. Ali’s father and my mother are both there to support us. We are lucky in this aspect. It’s not wrong when people say that it takes a village to raise a child. It’s pretty accurate.”

During the conversation, Chadha and Fazal also discussed their decision to keep their daughter away from the paparazzi. When asked about the reason behind requesting the paparazzi not to click their daughter, and whether it will change anytime soon, Chadha says, “Soon to pata nahi but I would never want her to be clicked.” Fazal adds, “At least until she is capable of making those choices for herself. We don’t know how she will feel when she grows up. Kya pata humein hi gaaliyan padegi (laughs).”

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter through a social media post in July. Ask them who is the more hands-on parent and Chadha promptly replies, “Both of us are, but in our own ways.” She adds, “I am surprised at how equal (sharing responsibilities) it has turned out for us and I am so glad. It allows me a great deal of relief. Intially, when I started feeding her, I had this feeling ‘main iss kamre se bhi bahar niklungi ke nahi’ but Ali has been a wonderful, steady, and equal partner. Whether it is the burping, or just reading to her, he’s been fantastic.”

Fazal, with enthusiasm, chimes in, “Game on man!”