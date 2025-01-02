Menu Explore
Richa Chadha answers the age-old question ‘how do you know he is the one’: When you have a good partner…

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 02, 2025 04:46 PM IST

Richa Chadha recently appeared on the What's up Sister? podcast, answering the question, “How do you know he is the one?”. 

Richa Chadha recently sat down with sisters Kritika Khurana and Deeksha Khurana for their podcast, What’s up sister? During the interview, Kritika asked Richa – ‘How do you know he is the one’ – and the actor, who is married to Ali Fazal, had a very simple answer. Per the actor, you know your partner is the right person for you when the opposite of what happens in a toxic relationship happens to you.

Richa Chadha recently appeared on the 'What's up sister podcast?'.
Richa Chadha recently appeared on the 'What's up sister podcast?'.

How do you know he is the one?

During the podcast, Kritika, a fashion and beauty influencer, asked Richa, “How do you know he is the one?” To which Richa replied, “I think actually when someone is the one, you know. Something in your brain or in your soul is going to tell you that, ‘Okay, this person is the one I want to be with and want to spend my life with’.”

Further, Richa asked the sisters, “What happens when you are in a bad relationship?” to which Kritika replied, “It's really toxic. You can't focus on your work, your mental health goes for a toss, and your physical health obviously goes for a toss.”

“A lot of the opposite happens when you are in a good relationship. When you have a good partner, actually your life does get better. Because when you have a bad partner, your life can just become hell,” Richa explained.

About Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's relationship

Richa and Ali met on the sets of 'Fukrey' and have been in a relationship since then. The couple had actually gotten married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020 but celebrated their union in October 2022.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, last year on July 16. They announced the news with an adorable Instagram post. “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessing,” they wrote.

