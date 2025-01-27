Richa Chadha reveals Ali Fazal didn't get paternity leave after daughter's birth: It was a miracle his shoot got pushed

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby girl, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, last year in July. Richa talked about the early months of motherhood and how it always helps to have one's partner at home to help in that time. In an interview with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, the actor shared that Ali asked for paternity leave after the birth of their daughter, but he did not receive it. (Also read: Richa Chadha calls Bollywood imaginary: 15 families from Bandra to Goregaon think of themselves as Bollywood) Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal became parents to a baby daughter last year.

What Richa said

During the conversation, when the topic of paternity leave was brought up by the host, Richa shared, “Ali asked for paternity leave after we had our baby, and he did not really get it. Everyone was like, ‘Haha, really you want? Okay, one two weeks is fine.’ It was a miracle his shoot got pushed for some other reason, but he was able to be with me, and I can't explain how terrifying it can be for a new person.”

‘Not everyone can afford amazing childcare’

She went on to add, “You are dealing with all kinds of emotions, there is no sleep, all kinds of aches and pain and so much brain fog… It is so helpful to have a partner around you. Not everyone can afford amazing childcare in our country.” Richa went on to add that there must be more women in positions of power so that the economy can also function in a different manner.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their eco-friendly marriage ceremony in September 2022. The duo tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4. Last year, the two shared a glimpse of their daughter on Instagram in a joint post. “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very, very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings," read the caption.

Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, on Netflix. Ali was last seen in Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video. He will soon be seen in Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947 and Thug Life.