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Scoop | Sila co-stars Harshvardhan Rane and Karan Veer Mehra unfollow each other on social media

As per an industry insider Silas co-stars have unfollowed each other

Published on: Oct 27, 2026, 17:46:20 IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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The off-screen equation between Silaa co-stars Harshvardhan Rane and Karan Veer Mehra seems to be hitting a rough patch. The actors have reportedly fallen out after wrapping up the film, and with Karan, who plays the antagonist, missing from the latest promotional material, questions are being raised about the film’s publicity strategy. Helmed by Omung Kumar, Silaa also stars Sadia Khateeb and is set to release on February 5, 2027.

Scoop | Harshvardhan Rane and Karan Veer Mehra Unfollow Each Other On Social Media
Scoop | Harshvardhan Rane and Karan Veer Mehra Unfollow Each Other On Social Media

Adding to the chatter, a well-placed industry source tells us that the two actors have also unfollowed each other on social media. “The two actors have unfollowed each other, and there is a reason people are questioning their equation. The film is being promoted in a way that makes it look like it revolves around just one actor, when both Harshvardhan and Karan are leads. One plays the hero and the other plays the villain, but Karan is nowhere to be seen in the promotional activity,” says the source.

The source further adds, “There are clear signs that Harshvardhan’s team is trying to cut out the other leading actor from the film’s promotional campaign. When the film was initially announced, individual posters featuring Harshvardhan, Karan and Sadia were released. Now, even fans are questioning Karan’s whereabouts and why he is missing from the latest release-date announcement. The film is being presented as a Harshvardhan Rane film, which is factually not correct.”

 
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