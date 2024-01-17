Shanthi Priya: Sarojini Naidu biopic is the best project to come back

In a much-awaited return to cinema, veteran actor Shanthi Priya is all set to make a remarkable comeback after a hiatus of more than two decades. The actor, best known for her impactful performances in the ‘90s, is stepping back into the limelight with a biopic on the eminent freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu. Speaking about her comeback film, Priya shares, “We have shot two schedules, and one is still left because the permission and formalities are pending from the UP government as we want to shoot in those original places because she was the UP governor. It’s a Pan India film and a theatrical release. It might first go to some festivals and then come out after that. I am more than blessed that this is my comeback film.” Shanthi Priya on Sarojini Naidu biopic

Getting into the shoes of such an influential historical figure was not only a professional challenge for her but also a soul-stirring experience. She expresses, “It was beautiful to get into her shoes; one has to be blessed to do her biopic. She empowered women back then, and her fashion sense was also on point. The only thing that was challenging was putting on weight, around 10-15 kilos. Otherwise, skin tone, way of talking, and walking are all the same.”

Reflecting on her absence from the industry, the 54-year-old also reveals the personal reasons behind her break. “I was getting all the bhabhi and behen ke characters when I left. Moreover, my marriage was an intercaste, so I had to give my best to know them and focus on my family. I had to do justice to my marriage; I wasn’t able to put one leg in both the boats; there is no timetable in acting. I did not take a break completely; it is the continuity that broke,” she tells us.

As the industry landscape evolves with the rise of OTT platforms, Priya is adapting her approach to roles. “Now the content is so strong, and we have so many platforms of OTT. I am not looking just for the main lead roles now. I just want to do strong characters, who are the support system of the protagonist. Even if the screen time is less, I want people to talk about my character,” adding, “Main lead aayega toh zaroor karungi, let’s see.”

“Moreover, social media has become such an important part of an actor now. Nowadays, people are seeing social media and selecting actors. I heard a couple of people saying to me in the auditions that ‘how many followers do you have and blue tick hai ki nahi?’ so that is the criteria they are going forward with for selection. Me being from the ‘90s, I can’t totally accept it, but I will try to adapt to it a little. I can put up some posts of myself, but I can’t put every update of my morning face, my coffee, and every other little update,” ends Priya, addressing how she would adjust with the different perceptions of today’s generation.