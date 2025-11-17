Shweta Tripathi opens up on shooting for Mirzapur The Film: This is a new chapter

The shooting of Mirzapur: The Film began in September end in Varanasi, with the schedule wrapping up in October-end. Now, we have learnt that the team has headed to Jaisalmer for the next schedule and will be shooting there till December first half. Actor Shweta Tripathi talks to us about getting back on the set of Mirzapur as she gears up for the next schedule. Shweta Tripathi (Photo: Instagram)

“Mirzapur is home. Going back to Varanasi, having chaat and becoming Golu again, was just amazing. When the look test was done, then I realised, ‘Oh my God! I am going to meet Golu again’, and I love Golu. She has been with me for nine years now. So, to meet her again was awesome,” she says.

Reflecting on her bond with the city, Shweta Tripathi says, “Varanasi feels like a full circle moment in my life. My first film Masaan (2015) was shot here, and it changed everything for me, personally and professionally. Now, returning here felt like destiny. This city has such a powerful energy; it grounds me and reminds me of where it all began.” The actor reveals that her maternal grandfather studied in the city, so she grew up hearing stories of it. “It almost feels like the universe keeps finding ways to bring Varanasi back into my life. Every corner, every ghat, every prayer in the air brings me calmness and a sense of divine connection.”

Ask her the excitement level of the team for bringing Mirzapur on the big screen and Shweta says, “This is a new chapter and everybody has butterflies. It sunk in gradually for everyone. You want it to do well, more than for yourself, for each other. This is the best thing about Mirzapur, whatever batting is done, it is done for the team. It goes beyond recognition and popularity. It's how it makes you feel.”