Exclusive| Ali Fazal takes up kushti and pehlwani to prep for Mirzapur The Film

Ali Fazal is gearing up to start the shoot of Mirzapur The Film, reviving his role of Guddu Bhaiya. And to prepare for his role for the big screen, the actor has dived into his family roots of Pehlwani and Kushti, traditional Indian wrestling, to build strength and bulk. Ali Fazal in Mirzapur

With his family history is steeped in this age-old sport, Ali Fazal is training in classic pehlwan-style workouts, and a source shares, “Guddu Bhaiya is like a beast physically, and to make a demarcation between the character on OTT and on the big screen, Ali decided to do something different with his training.”

The source adds, “Ali’s family has a long history in Pehlwani, and he grew up watching the discipline, the grit, and the sheer physical power it demands. So. he is going back to those roots training like a wrestler, eating like a wrestler and focusing on functional strength, endurance, and raw power” revealing thet Ali will also have a scene of doing kushti in the movie. The actor started his training in July-end and will start the shoot of the film by this month’s end.

Without delving into the details of his prep, Ali admits to taking on a new training regime. "The idea is to build a body that’s not just for show but one that can truly fight, endure, and dominate, just like Guddu would. This is my way of bringing a fresher, fiercer Guddu to the screen," he says.