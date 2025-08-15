Exclusive | Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan join cast of Mirzapur The Film

The film adaptation of popular web series Mirzapur is one of the most awaited projects by fans. Adding to the excitement of actors Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu resuming their iconic characters, we have exclusively learnt that actors Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have also joined the cast of the film. Ravi Kishan and Jitendra will be seen in Mirzapur The Film.

While the details of their respective roles are still under wraps, it will be interesting to see if they play a known character from the series or the makers introduce a new character in the film.

A close source to the project tells HTCity, “Jitendra and Ravi Kishan have joined the cast of the film. The mahurat puja of the film took place on Thursday and they were present in the celebrations. Their characters are being kept as a big surprise for the fans."

The source further reveals, "The look tests and reading sessions of the cast have already started and will continue for next few days. Jitendra and Ravi have also joined the pre production work. The film will go on floors next month.” the source further shares.

We reached out to Ravi Kishan, he requested to not comment. Whereas the on the matter and Jitendra for confirmation but didn't get any response.

About Mirzapur The Film

The film on popular web series was announced in 2024 with Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu appearing in a video together. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film is scheduled for release in 2026. The film will release in theatres across India and is later expected to stream on OTT platform. The film is also expected to bring back Shweta Tripathi as Golu.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ali had spilled beans about the film and said, “We are very excited. It is the OG cast and we are going at the back of the table. Back in time, I suppose. It has to be back in time because there are like some dead people walking."

Following this, he was asked if it was a Mirzapur prequel. To which, Ali said, “You will find out. But we are really excited to bring it to the theatres. Peaky Blinders also did that. It wasn’t like a one-off or an odd choice of move."