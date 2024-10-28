Mirzapur The Film announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, to reunite; Divyendu teases his return. Watch

Months after the release of the web series Mirzapur season 3, its makers have now announced Mirzapur: The Film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Prime Video India shared a video featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu. (Also Read | Divyendu teases a bonus episode of Mirzapur season 3, fans say, ‘Munna Bhaiya amar hain’) Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal will star in Mirzapur The Film.

Mirzapur: The Film

The over 1.30-minute-long video also hinted at the return of Divyenndu, who played Munna Tripathi in the web series. His character was killed off in the second season.

Divyenndu said in Hindi, "I'm a Hindi film hero. A Hindi film is best enjoyed in a theatre. Need I remind you, I'm immortal." The video was shared with the caption, "Diwali pe sabko mithai milti hai, lekin yeh lo, Mirzapur ki asli barfi (Everyone gets sweets on Diwali but here is the real dessert of Mirzapur)."

Details about Mirzapur film

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film is scheduled for release in 2026. It will mark the return of Pankaj (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit) and Divyenndu (Munna), along with Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of the compounder in the series.

Following the nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming to Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release. The crime thriller is an Excel Entertainment production. The first season was released in November 2018 and the second season in October 2020. The third season of the show was released in July 2024.

Mirzapur team's statement

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment remark, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters – from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few."

"We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase,” added the statement.