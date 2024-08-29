Divyendu teases a bonus episode of Mirzapur season 3, fans say, ‘Munna Bhaiya amar hain’

Divyenndu Sharma aka Munna Bhaiya has become synonymous with the Mirzapur franchise. Even though the actor was not a part of the third installment of the crime action-series, fans have been pouring love for the antagonist from the first two seasons. Prime Video has now released a promo which has left fans speculating Munna Bhaiya's return in the show. (Also read: Divyenndu Sharma reveals if Munna Bhaiya will return in Mirzapur 3) Divyenndu aka Munna Tripathi is all set to return in a bonus episode of Mirzapur 3.

Munna Bhaiya teases his return in Bonus episode

In the video shared by Prime Video in its official handle, Divyendu as Munna Bhaiya says, “Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohot miss kiye humko. Season 3 me kuchh cheezein miss kiye aap. Wo hum khoj ke le aaye hain, just for you, Munna Tripathi ke suajanya se. Kyuki hum karte pehle hain, sochte baad me hain (There has been a havoc ever since I went away. It seems my loyal fans really missed me a lot. There were certain things you all missed out in Season 3. I have found them just for you. Because I always act before I think).” Prime Video captioned its post as, “Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai (There is going to be havoc as bonus episode is about to arrive, adding smiling face and fire emojis).”

Fans hail Munna Bhaiya's return in bonus episode

Fans expressed excitement over the return of Munna Tripathi in the gangster series. A fan commented, “Jalwa hai munna bhaiya ka (Munna Bhaiya has swag).” Another fan wrote, “Munna Tripathi, The King of Mirzapur.” A user also wrote, “Munna Tripathi Amar hai (Munna Tripathi is immortal).” Another user commented, “Ab kya munna bhaiya Uundertaker ki Tarah poonarjanam lengay kya (Is Munna Bhaiya going to reincarnate like Undertaker now).”

About Mirzapur 3

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The gripping crime thriller is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Mirzapur 3 bonus episode is scheduled to release on August 30.