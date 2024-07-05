 Mirzapur 3 review: This game of thrones has gone gore despite missteps | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi
Mirzapur 3 review: This game of thrones has gone gore despite missteps

BySugandha Rawal
Jul 05, 2024 06:17 AM IST

Mirzapur 3 review: Ali Fazal maintains his lead in place of Pankaj Tripathi in the web series which has returned with its familiar blood-spattered territory.

Mirzapur 3 review: After four years, the third season of Mirzapur is back with Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi reprising the roles of Guddu bhaiya and Kaleen bhaiya. This time, the power cards have reshuffled, with bloodshed and gore playing a central role. However, aside from some redeeming moments, Mirzapur 3 is all about the fizz and no rizz. Also read: July 2024 upcoming web series: Mirzapur 3, Showtime, Pill, Tribhuvan Mishra and more new shows

The second season of the popular web series was released in 2020.
It can be described as a violent tale of revenge delivering visceral thrills along with quietly striking moments of beauty. But was the wait worth it?

The show falters at many places, from weak storyline, too many main characters to predictable highpoints. At the same time, it manages to charm with exceptional performances and an engaging first half.

Mirzapur can be credited for introducing violence, blood-shed and gore in the Indian OTT space. And the third season is definitely taking it a notch higher.

In its core, Mirzapur narrates a story of Hindi heartland violence that intersects between the world of Indian politics and law enforcement. It’s a snapshot of power games, sex, drugs, death, conflicted relationships and betrayals.

Show still.
What works

The show picks up where the second season ended. It shows Guddu bhaiya (Ali Fazal) along with Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) revelling in the power after claiming the Mirzapur throne. Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) is seen grieving the death of his son (Munna played by Divyenndu) after escaping death himself.

The directors -- Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer -- have made sure to use locations to make it more realistic. Several scenes are used to show the changing storyline, such as breaking of Kaleen bhaiya’s statue depicting shackling of his control from Mirzapur, and Madhuri (Isha Talwar) stepping in to light pyre of her husband Munna (Divyenndu).

Show still.
In fact, they have used elaborative graphics to explain the expanding map of the Mirzapur universe, and the bloodshed following the trail all through Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Northern Bihar and Nepal.

When it comes to performances, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anjumm Shharma have excelled as Guddu, Golu and Sharad. Their tension, conflict and vengeance is transferred to the audience.

Show still.
This time, Anjumm and Vijay Varma bring their versatility into the spotlight by showcasing layers of dark ambitions and emotional vulnerabilities. Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailing, and Sheeba Chadha have done well to support the show, and uplift a flat screenplay with their emotive performances.

When it comes to gore and variety, the third season checks all the boxes. The twists and turns are engaging.

What doesn’t

The current season brings along lots of fresh characters along with previous ones, and connecting all the dots can be a task. Perhaps, that’s where the slower pace of the plot might help.

Isha Talwar impresses one with her command over the character of the Chief Minister (Madhuri). However, there were moments when her acting seemed weak for an otherwise powerful character.

There are some scenes reminiscent of the world of Game of Thrones. The shock value is intact, and might make you shrill.

Show still.
Many of the Mirzapur series fans were waiting for a faceoff between Kaleen bhaiya and Guddu bhaiya for the past four years. And it was missing.

The whole season, except the last 15 minutes, one gets a sense that actor Pankaj Tripathi is taking a back step from the gangster world, letting the younger generations and new rivalries take the lead.

Show still.
While Rasika Dugal is compelling again as Beena Tripathi, her character feels underwritten. She shines in the screen time she is given, be it when she is plotting again or her vulnerability as a mother cutting through some scenes. After promising entry in season two, Priyanshu Painyuli aka Robin also seems underutilised this time.

Show still.
The finale part seems underwhelming sans any fireworks. Making one wonder if that is what we were building to? Perhaps the team leaned a little too heavily into the relentless rhythm, wasting the promise of the world they created and leaving some loose ends. And yet, you kind of forgive, as it promises a fun binge watching experience, best enjoyed with your gang.

All in all

The stakes are high. The risks are high. The drama is high. But the flare is low. The third season deserves a shot despite the predictable storyline, because of the performances, direction and moments of horror soaked in blood. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 5.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Mirzapur 3 review: This game of thrones has gone gore despite missteps
© 2024 HindustanTimes
