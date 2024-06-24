Want to make something magical with utmost honesty says Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma calls herself a no-filter actor who never wished to fit in with the perception of others. Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma

“Acting is my main ingredient, the rest glamour, followers and popularity are condiments. The innocence an outsider brings to the table gets lost in the number game. When I started out, I was like yeh character aur better karna hai and then commercial setup enters and slowly quantity takes over quality. This is such a wrong build-up, it’s a trap! After Haramkhor (2015) and Masaan (2015), people used to ask me, ‘Ab commercial project kab karogi’ and I was like what is that even mean. Do you ask the same question to commercial actors that aap parallel kab kar rahe ho or award-winning kab kar rahe ho?” says the Kanjoos Makhichoos (2023) actor.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

She adds, “Isn’t cinema just cinema, so why these categories? My projects like Laakhon Mein Ek (2017) or Gone Kesh (2019) were for the audience to understand and connect with. It’s my job to tell stories that are worthwhile and relatable. I realised that it’s not always that you get to do stories that you believe in. So, I zeroed in on the idea that kuch apne liye karte hain.”

Sharing her plan, she says, “I came up with a production at the beginning of this year, bringing together a few like-minded people who too wanted to make something truly magical with utmost honesty. I am working on vast subjects and ideas that I want to produce, but not direct for now — the point is bringing the right stories out. The way things have been rolling out, we look forward to coming up with a project very soon.”

Clearing the air about whether her first production is a parallel or a commercial project, the actor says, “My only intention is to work — whether it is in front of the camera or behind it. I have nothing to prove after doing Mirzapur, one of the biggest commercial projects on OTT. If commercial means adding face to my projects, then I will happily go ahead to etch out bigger and better projects. But after saying that, deep down I still want to work or make projects that let me travel to film festivals with the best of stories to tell.”