Pankaj Tripathi on Pankaj Jha accusing him of romanticising his struggles: 'Never tried to seek sympathy for my journey’

Tripathi hits back

During a conversation with India Today, Tripathi shared that he doesn’t like to react to such statements. He shared, "I never romanticised my journey or struggles. Yes, I did mention that my wife used to earn while I looked for work. I never said that I would tie a gamcha (towel) on my waist and sleep outside Andheri station. I had a good and happy life when we moved to Mumbai. I have never tried to glamorise or seek sympathy from it."

The Mirzapur actor added, “We live our own journeys and fight our own battles. When you read or hear these stories, some may get inspired. And even if they don't, that's not an issue. One has just to live their own lives the way they want."

The remark

Earlier, Jha had mentioned that he doesn’t like the term "struggle”, going on to pick an example when Tripathi mentioned taking actor Manoj Bajpayee's slippers as an example of how actors tend to glamorise their difficulties.

Tripathi once spoke about the slipper incident on The Kapil Sharma Show. He shared that when he worked at a hotel. Manoj visited the place as a guest, and left his slippers in the hotel. Tripathi, being a fan, took it home as a souvenir.

Tripathi’s upcoming work

On the work front, Tripathi is set to reprise his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in the highly anticipated third season of Mirzapur. It will take viewers back into an intriguing, yet a dark and brutal world of Purvanchal. The new season of Mirzapur will be available for streaming on Prime Video from July 5.