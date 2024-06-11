Mirzapur Season 3 release date announced; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal show to be out on July 5

Fans were in for an exciting announcement on Tuesday afternoon, as Prime Video dropped the teaser of Mirzapur Season 3. For many who were eagerly awaiting the release date of the acclaimed show, the answer is finally here. Mirzapur Season 3 hits Amazon Prime Video on July 5. (Also read: Ali Fazal reveals Panchayat 3 has a Mirzapur 3 connection: 'It has a hidden clue') Mirzapur Season 3 is less than a month away from release!

Mirzapur season 3 teaser

The teaser is a collage of several moments from the upcoming season, and if that's anything to go by, fans can expect a return to the familiar, blood-soaked territory of the franchise. A voiceover lays the groundwork for what is in store, using the metaphor of the many animals in the ‘battle of the jungle’. It is not just the lion who is the contender, but also the wild cats, cheetahs, foxes, hyenas and crocodiles. It all matters because it is, at the end of the day, the question of the survival of the jungle itself.

More details

The teaser shows glimpses of the various characters in the show, played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote: “GAME OVER! OR HAS IT JUST BEGUN!!!” A second fan commented, “Where is Munna Bhaiya? Hope he returns.” A comment read, “Cannot wait!” “Finally a release date! Now we are talking,” read another comment.

For those fans wondering, Divyendu had responded to fan theories about Munna Bhaiya's return in a Humans of Bombay episode earlier this year. Divyendu replied, “I am not part of season 3 guys. I know it's a heartbreak...I love those conspiracy theories, they were legit. But on Humans of Bombay I shall declare that I am not part of Mirzapur Season 3.”

Mirzapur instantly became a sensation among its release in 2018. It is a crime action-thriller show created for Amazon Prime Video, by Karan Anshuman. Karan co-wrote the series along with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna. It is backed by Excel Entertainment and its Executive producers are Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia.