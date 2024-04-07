 Munna Bhaiya will return in Mirzapur season 3? Here's what Divyendu Sharma has to say | Web Series - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Munna Bhaiya will return in Mirzapur season 3? Here's what Divyendu Sharma has to say

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 07, 2024 03:21 PM IST

Divyendyu Sharma recently addressed his fans' curiosity on whether he could make a surprise comeback in Mirzapur 3.

Mirzapur 3 is going to return for the third season, as announced by Prime Video last week. Divyendu Sharma left a huge impact on the show with his dark portrayal of Munna Bhaiya. The actor reinvented himself with the show after playing the innocent Nishant Agrawal aka Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay he reacted to fan theories about his possible return in the crime-series. (Also read: Paatal Lok Season 2 and Call Me Bae to Follow Kar Lo Yaar and Be Happy: Amazon Prime Video announces new shows for 2024)

Divyendu Sharmaa recently revealed if he will return in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 3.
Divyendu Sharmaa recently revealed if he will return in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 3.

Divyendu Sharma demolishes fan theories about Mirzapur 3

During his interaction he was asked if he is making a surprise comeback as Munna Bhaiya since there are many fan theories. Divyendu replied, “I am not part of season 3 guys. I know it's a heartbreak...I love those conspiracy theories, they were legit. But on Humans of Bombay I shall declare that I am not part of Mirzapur Season 3.”

Divyendu Sharma played negative role in Mirzapur 3

Divyendu played the role of gangster Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna aka Phoolchand Tripathi. Pankaj Tripathi essayed the role of his father in the show. His character locks horns with Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit after he kills the latter's wife and younger brother played by Shriya Pilgaonkar and Vikrant Massey respectively. Although Guddu kills Munna in Season 2, fans were expecting Divyendu's return in the third installment.

Divyendu made his Bollywood debut with Aaaja Nachle. He later acted in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Chashme Baddoor, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Thai Massage and Madgaon Express. The actor was also lauded for his performance in the web show - The Railway Men.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Apart from Ali and Pankaj, Mirzapur 3 also features Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Shernavaz Jijina, Rajesh Tailang, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Manurishi Chadha, Isha Talwar and others in crucial roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Munna Bhaiya will return in Mirzapur season 3? Here's what Divyendu Sharma has to say
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On