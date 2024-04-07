Munna Bhaiya will return in Mirzapur season 3? Here's what Divyendu Sharma has to say

Divyendu Sharma demolishes fan theories about Mirzapur 3

During his interaction he was asked if he is making a surprise comeback as Munna Bhaiya since there are many fan theories. Divyendu replied, “I am not part of season 3 guys. I know it's a heartbreak...I love those conspiracy theories, they were legit. But on Humans of Bombay I shall declare that I am not part of Mirzapur Season 3.”

Divyendu Sharma played negative role in Mirzapur 3

Divyendu played the role of gangster Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna aka Phoolchand Tripathi. Pankaj Tripathi essayed the role of his father in the show. His character locks horns with Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit after he kills the latter's wife and younger brother played by Shriya Pilgaonkar and Vikrant Massey respectively. Although Guddu kills Munna in Season 2, fans were expecting Divyendu's return in the third installment.

Divyendu made his Bollywood debut with Aaaja Nachle. He later acted in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Chashme Baddoor, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Thai Massage and Madgaon Express. The actor was also lauded for his performance in the web show - The Railway Men.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Apart from Ali and Pankaj, Mirzapur 3 also features Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Shernavaz Jijina, Rajesh Tailang, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Manurishi Chadha, Isha Talwar and others in crucial roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place