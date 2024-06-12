Panchayat's Pankaj Jha says Bollywood took too long to recognise Irrfan Khan: ‘We should question the industry’

Pankaj Jha says Irrfan was only real actor in industry

Pankaj, while praising Irrfan's acting opined, “I believe actors should refrain themselves from watching films. What happens is they start to mimic it. Today, I feel every actor is mimicking someone. There was only one actor in the industry who was real, that was Irrfan Khan. He has set a benchmark for actors and everybody is trying to reach that benchmark but it is not easy to reach.” He further said, “We should question the industry why it takes them so much time to recognise true talents like Irrfan Khan.”

When Pankaj Jha spoke against glamourising struggle

Previously, in an interview with Lallantop Cinema, Pankaj had accused Pankaj Tripathi of glamourising ‘struggle.’ The Panchayat actor stated, “I don’t like the word ‘struggle’. If you’ve chosen to follow your passion, you should enjoy it, shouldn’t you? And as we’ve seen often in the industry, people like to glamourise their struggles. Some people say they sold potatoes, others say they lived in a tiny house, some say they stole another actor’s slippers. I feel every situation is a learning experience.”

Pankaj Jha's acting career

Pankaj gained recognition for his role in Mira Nair's 2001 comedy-drama Monsoon Wedding. He has also appeared in popular Bollywood films such as Company, Haasil, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Black Friday, Aap Kaa Surroor, Gulaal, Teen Patti, and Atrangi Re. Pankaj has showcased his talent in television shows like 2612 and SuperCops Vs Super Villains, and has recently been part of OTT shows like Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, Panchayat, and SSC. Panchayat, a comedy-drama in which he stars, has returned with its third season and has been well received. He has received acclaim for his portrayal of Vidhayak Ji, also known as MLA Chandrakishore ‘Chandu’ Singh, in the series.

Panchayat season 3 is available for streaming on Prime Video India.