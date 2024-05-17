Panchayat's Vidhayak Ji accuses Pankaj Tripathi of glamourising 'struggle': ‘If you choose to follow your passion…’

Pankaj Jha has worked in numerous films, television shows, and web series throughout his career, which spans over two decades. The actor is known for playing MLA Chandra Kishore Vidhayak in the comedy series Panchayat. Pankaj, in a recent interview with Lallantop Cinema accused Pankaj Tripathi of glamourising his ‘struggle’. He also claimed that Mukesh Chhabra replaced him in Gangs of Wasseypur with Pankaj (Tripathi), despite being the first choice for playing Sultan. (Also read: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's personality cannot be compared to present-day politicians: Pankaj Tripathi) Pankaj Jha has accused Pankaj Tripathi of glamourising struggle.

Pankaj Jha takes a jibe at Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj (Jha), in his interaction with the portal spoke about struggle and opined, “I don’t like the word ‘struggle’. If you’ve chosen to follow your passion, you should enjoy it, shouldn’t you? And as we’ve seen often in the industry, people like to glamourise their struggles. Some people say they sold potatoes, others say they lived in a tiny house, some say they stole another actor’s slippers. I feel every situation is a learning experience.” The slippers mention could be a reference to Pankaj Tripathi nabbing Manoj Bajpayee slippers when he worked at a hotel that Manoj visited as a guest.

Pankaj Jha says he was first choice for Sultan in GoW

He further pointed out, “These people have complexes, they have huge egos. They get upset if you don’t greet them, or if you voice your opinions. They get so upset that they refuse to work with you again, and they tell their friends to not work with you either. It’s happened to me,” he said. Asked to give an example of such an experience, he continued, “I was going to do Wasseypur, and I got a call from MC (Mukesh Chhabra). I was in Patna, so I returned after a couple of days. By then, he’d got someone else to do the character I was supposed to play… It was the role of Sultan (from Gangs of Wasseypur). I asked him why, but… After that, I didn’t get a call from that production house.”

About Gangs of Wasseypur

Sultan from Gangs of Wasseypur is considered one of Pankaj (Tripathi's) best roles. The actor's negative portrayal in the Anurag Kashyap-directed film was well-received, despite Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the lead roles. Gangs of Wasseypur was a two-part crime-action saga featuring Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Mishra, Rajkummar Rao, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vineet Kumar Singh in crucial characters.

Pankaj (Tripathi) will be seen next in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.