World Vada Pav Day 2025| Shweta Tripathi reveals the origin of her name ‘Battatawada’: It is my comfort food

The relationship between Shweta Tripathi and vada pav goes a long way, even before she even tasted it, as evident by her Instagram username. On World Vada Pav day today, the actor shares, “I am a person driven by instinct and sometimes things just click. I hadn’t even tasted vada pav when I chose my name to be Battatwada. I just liked the sound and look of it. It seemed approachable and friendly, as who says no to it?” Shweta Tripathi(Photo: Satish Bate/HT)

Expressing her love for street food dish, Shweta Tripathi says, “Vada Pav is my comfort food. I eat it to put a spark in my day and a spring in my step. This food item has such a celebrated history and how many people it feeds. So, vada pav for me is a celebration. Just the mention of it puts a smile on anyone’s face, not just me. I would love to be the face of vada pav. ”

The main ingredient of vada pav–potato, is what appeals to Shweta. “No matter what cuisine you eat, potatoes will always find a place on your plate. And that is how I want to be an actor too, able to take any shape, size or form, depending on where I am put at. There is so much variety of potatoes that you will never get bored of it,” she says, adding, “I am proud of the choice my younger self took by choosing the name Battatawada as now it has become my identity. Even at fashion shows, people call me ‘Battatawada’, and usme apnapan lagta hai. One of my happiest moments was when a leading vada pav chain followed me on Instagram.”

Reflecting on her memories with vada pav, the actor shares, “I used to work at a post-production studio before acting and when it would rain, I would go out and have masala chai with a vada pav and chilli. There is no fun without the chilli and I love spicy food. I would enjoy that so much as I’d get to disassociate from the hustle of the work.” She adds, “As people say, ‘live in the now, be in the present’, vada pav lets you do that. I have stopped eating outside food to a large extent, but I cannot leave vada pav.”

The dish even has family connection for Shweta. “My mother-in-law cooks it for me whenever I crave it, and then the whole family gets together for it. So, it turns it into a family romance. During the lockdown, we once made tea and vada pav, and we sat at the terrace, looking at the ocean and eating it. I still have that picture and it just brings such good memories. There are such memories with vada pav as you make a picnic out of it. Also, it’s so reasonably priced, so it’s for all,” she ends.