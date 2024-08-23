 World Vada Pav Day: B-town shares their love for Mumbai's famous snack - Hindustan Times
World Vada Pav Day: B-town shares their love for Mumbai's famous snack

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2024 01:53 PM IST

From Shraddha Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, celebrities express their love for vada pav and share their favourite moments.

Vada Pav, a delicious street snack, is Maharashtra's speciality and is now famous all over the country. Served with spicy chutney, stuffed potato and green chilli, this snack originated from the heart of Mumbai and has made a place in everyone's hearts today. Here are celebrities who have loved and relished this delicious snack.

Shraddha Kapoor shares her love for vada pav, a popular street snack from Mumbai.
Shraddha Kapoor shares her love for vada pav, a popular street snack from Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor

In a recent interview, Shraddha mentioned how much she loves eating vada pav. She went on to recite the ingredients in her famous British accent including green chillis, mustard seeds, curry leaves and mashed potato.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has always been a big fan of vada pav. Ever since childhood, this snack was a weakness for him and he developed a strong connection to it. It has remained a favourite snack of his to this day.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff reminisced about his early childhood days when his father, Jackie Shroff used to take him out on the weekends to a vada pav stall near their house and they enjoyed the snack together. It is still a very fond memory for him.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma talked about her favourite vada pav recipe during an interview and how she is obsessed with this snack. She mentioned how she wanted to eat “a tub of vada pavs.”

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia

Another actress who has showcased her love for vada pav is Tamannah Bhatia. She mentioned she craves the snack so much that she can have it at any time of the day.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
