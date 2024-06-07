Sikandar Kher feels the key to comedy is good timing between co-actors

Actor Sikandar Kher is set to return to the comedy genre after eight long years, and he doesn’t hesitate in admitting that it indeed is one of the most difficult genres to pull off for any actor. Sikandar Kher will next be seen in a comedy role.

“I can’t tell what exactly makes comedy the toughest genre, but I think the key to comedy is the timing between your co-actors. Especially, the way your lines are written and what you can make with them in the last moment is what matters, and also your director, who okays the take. That’s one of most challenging things,” says the actor, who tried comedy last in satire film Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016).

Asked if he did any special prep to improve his comic timing for the upcoming project, the actor says, “Every script is different, there is nothing to brush up on. For me, I just read the script again, and start understanding the character and what kind of person he is. And it works.”

The 42-year-old, whose recent projects include Monica, O My Darling, Aarya season 3 and Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, is looking forward to audience’s reaction to his next.

While he remains tight-lipped about the film and his role, he quips, “I have a beard...That’s the most I could say about my character. Comedy has always been my passion, and I’m excited to bring this story to life in a way that will hopefully resonate with audiences and make them laugh. I hope everyone gets to see it soon, and I can share more details about the project.”