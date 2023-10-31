Anupam Kher pens birthday post for son Sikandar Kher, mentions Kirron Kher's wish: May you shave every alternate day

Anupam Kher has penned a candid birthday post for son Sikandar Kher and it also includes the demand from his wife, Kirron Kher. Anupam advised Sikandar, 42, to shave at least every alternate day. He shared the note on Instagram with a perfect picture of them together, with Anupam seated on a chair and Sikandar standing next to him. Also read: Sikandar Kher recalls mom Kirron Kher ‘sat through his films once or twice’ only because of him: Mom is very honest Anupam Kher shared a picture with Sikandar Kher on Instagram to wish him on his birthday.

Anupam Kher wishes Sikandar Kher on birthday

Sharing the picture, Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Sikandar! You have grown to be a wonderful man! Confident, vulnerable, most of the time responsible, funnier of course and loving when you want! And a FANTASTIC actor! My wish for you - May God give you all the happiness in the world! May you have a long, healthy and peaceful life! May you shave every alternate day if not everyday and so on! Your mother’s wish apart from all this - GET MARRIED!! Love and prayers always! @sikandarkher.”

Responding to his post, Sikandar Kher wrote, “Haha thank you dad! Love you lots .. the shaving bit we’ll have to sit and figure .. baaki sab ho jaega (will do the rest).”

Reactions to Anupam Kher's post

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor asked Anupam Kher in the comments section, “Isnt this where we shot Chaar Din Ki Chandni.” A fan wrote, "Happy birthday to Sikhandar "get married" humarey des mein sabb problem ka ek he solution - shadi kardo (in our country, there is only solution to all problems, marriage). Marriage is considered equivalent of Paracetamol." Another agreed and said, “Hahaaaaa my father says the exact same things to my brother.” One more fan commented, “Happy birthday @sikandarkher Best wishes. And yes mummy ka kehna maan liya jaye (you should listen to your mom) blessings!”

Sikandar made his film debut with Woodstock Villa in 2008. He has done some decent work in the past years like the Vasan Bala film Monica O My Darling and web shows like TVF Pitchers, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites and Aarya.

