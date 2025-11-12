Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo’s sexual misconduct conviction overturned by court

Actor Oh Young-soo, known for his work in the first season of Squid Game, heaved a sigh of relief recently in the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him. On Tuesday, a South Korean court overturned the indecent assault conviction of the actor on the grounds of insufficient evidence. Oh Young-soo in Squid Game

At a court in Suwon, a city South of Seoul, a panel of judges found that the evidence presented by the prosecutors in the case was not sufficient to prove that he was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The prosecutors now have a week to appeal and bring the case to the country’s Supreme Court, which would then have the final word. Following the overturn, the actor thanked the court for its “wise judgment” as he spoke to reporters while on his way out of the courthouse.

The 81-year-old actor was convicted in 2024 of inappropriately hugging a female actor. The accuser had filed her complaint in 2021 citing that he held her hand and kissed her cheek forcefully in 2017. A police investigation was conducted in the case, and while prosecutors initially dropped the case, the woman appealed to reopen it.

Oh Young-soo was charged in 2022 after more evidence was gathered, with prosecutor seeking a one-year prison sentence and an employment ban if the actor was to be convicted. However, he has denied the charge. he had appealed a judge’s March 2024 verdict that he was guilty of indecent assault. He received an eight-month suspended sentence with two years of probation and was ordered to receive education on sexual violence.