Stunt artist Geeta Tandon calls out mistreatment on show set after 9-hour ordeal with son: Vapas toh mein nahi jaaungi waha

Stunt artist and action director Geeta Tandon took to social media to call out the unprofessional treatment she and her son faced on the sets of a reality show. What was meant to be a special moment turned into a frustrating ordeal after the mother-son stunt duo was allegedly ‘left waiting for nearly nine hours without basic hospitality or clear communication.’

Geeta Tandon

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In a follow-up chat with us, Geeta opened up about the experience, revealing that while the coordinator who invited her reached out and called to apologise, the rest of the management remains silent. "Co-ordinator ka sorry lekar kya karna. The management person on the set is the person who is responsible for ill-behaviour, anyway ab vapas toh mein nahi jaaungi waha phir kabhi,” Geeta tells us. “This was my first such outing with my son, who is also a stunt artist. In all these 20 years, I have worked hard to reach here, and when you face such mistreatment, you feel really sad. We actually left an ongoing film shoot just to appear as guests on the show, only to be treated like this.”

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the mismanagement, Geeta shares, “The basic courtesy was entirely missing throughout our long wait. The management provided nothing—not even a cup of tea. We had to order food and tea from outside for ourselves,” she says. “To make matters worse, our communication was completely cut off for hours as they took away my phone from 5 PM to 9 PM, saying it was part of their protocol before the shoot. So we were left waiting for hours without even knowing what was happening,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the mismanagement, Geeta shares, “The basic courtesy was entirely missing throughout our long wait. The management provided nothing—not even a cup of tea. We had to order food and tea from outside for ourselves,” she says. “To make matters worse, our communication was completely cut off for hours as they took away my phone from 5 PM to 9 PM, saying it was part of their protocol before the shoot. So we were left waiting for hours without even knowing what was happening,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Geeta had posted a detailed note on Instagram calling out the treatment meted out to behind-the-scenes artists and guest contributors. Highlighted in her post was the lack of dignity accorded to technicians, stunt performers, and junior artists, stating that agreeing to appear as a guest or without commercial terms does not give production teams the license to disrespect an individual's time and self-respect. Reportedly, following her viral post, show host Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Farah Khan publicly expressed regret and extended apologies on her post, clarifying that they were unaware of the situation taking place off-camera while shooting.

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However, Geeta maintains, “The structural change and basic respect on set matter far more than belated apologies once a post goes public. Meri post pe hazaro comment aa rahe technicians aur chote artists ke who too had faced such instances elsewhere. The person standing behind the camera deserves the exact same dignity as the person standing in front of it,” Geeta reiterates, adding that such experiences only highlight, “how much the industry still needs to improve its treatment of technicians and guest artists.”