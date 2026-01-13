Suniel Shetty opens up about son Ahan's struggle after debut film Tadap flopped: ‘Ahan went through…’

Ahan entered the industry with Tadap (2021), a high-octane remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 (2018). While the film showcased Ahan's potential and dedication, it failed to ignite the box office.

In Bollywood, the star kid label often comes with the assumption of an easy ride. Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently pulled back the curtain on the emotional toll the industry can take. He opened up about the difficult phase his son, Ahan Shetty, went through after his debut.

“One day, after his first film, there was a little break. You know, there’s always a turmoil in our lives,” Suniel shared. “Everyone thinks, yes, Suniel Shetty’s son would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahan went through in life.”

Speaking at the song launch event for his new movie Border 2 , Suniel was visibly emotional while reflecting on Ahan's journey. He addressed the misconception that lineage guarantees a smooth path.

For Suniel, watching his son navigate the lull after his first release was a test of the entire family's resilience. He revealed that he kept his advice simple, focusing on character rather than box-office numbers: “The only thing I said was, whatever you do, do it with your heart.”

Ahan's role in Border 2 The tide seems to be turning for Ahan, who now has a lead role in Border 2 — sequel to one of the films that defined his father's career, Border. Suniel expressed a profound sense of gratitude toward producer Nidhi Dutta and director JP Dutta for giving Ahan this massive platform.

“That’s why I have always been indebted, and I use the word ‘indebted’. I am not saying a thank you, but I use the word indebted to Nidhu. Nidhi is like my little daughter,” Suniel said.

For a father who saw his son struggle through disappointment, this film feels like a blessing. He added: “For Nidhi to take Ahan in such a big film is a big thing. So, from a father’s point of view, I am indebted. I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us."