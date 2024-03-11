Sunny Deol eyes OTT debut, says ‘I am doing stuff for digital platforms too’

Ever since his resurgence, Sunny Deol’s next slate of projects have been looked forward to with anticipation. Lahore 1947, his next produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is currently in the works. But a little birdie tells us that Deol isn’t just focusing on films, but rather good content, regardless of the medium. And that includes OTT. Actor Sunny Deol

“Sunny has been in talks for OTT shows and films too, and they are ready to offer him big amounts. Gadar 2 has infused a new life into his career, and he himself understands that he will need to keep experimenting to stay relevant among a new generation,” tells us our source. And when we ask the actor about the same, he confirms and says, “It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big screen films. And yes I am also doing stuff for digital platforms. I am picking up more subjects, and there are certain things which I want to do which cannot be for the big screen as they (theatres) will not give me space for it.”

Deol goes on to add, “As an actor, I feel it’s nice it will be seen. If I do loads of it, there will be another audience who will know I am capable of doing that too. Unless I do it, that can’t happen. One doesn’t want to do only one kind of stuff.”