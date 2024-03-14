Sunny Deol to face off with son Karan Deol in Lahore 1947, confirms Rajkumar Santoshi

Director Rajkumar Santoshi’s next Lahore 1947 boasts some big names with Aamir Khan producing the film and Sunny Deol headlining it. Recently, Deol’s son Karan Deol also came on board marking the father-son duo’s first collaboration on screen. Sunny Deol and Karan Deol

Talking about adding Karan to the team, Santoshi says, “I always saw a promise in Karan whenever I met him at Sunny’s house or office. I spoke to Aamir, and he also said yes to audition him, and he came out with flying colours. I am confident that he will deliver and will stand against one of the most dynamic actors of our time, Sunny Deol. He will stand strong opposite him.” Ask him if it means the father-son will have a face off on screen and he answers in the affirmative. “Yes. There are some dramatic situations in the film that you will see.”

Sharing Sunny’s reaction to him casting Karan, the director shares, “He was very happy. Sunny and I have done some very good films like Ghatak and Damini. So, he has the faith and trust in my abilities as a director to extract a good performance from my actors. It’s important to bring Karan’s talent and potential in front of the audience, so Sunny was very happy. Karan is very hardworking and sincere. I am confident he will live up to the expectations. He will proudly take forward his father and grandfather’s (actor, Dharmendra) name.”

With Lahore 1947, Preity Zinta also makes her comeback to films and having shot for 25 days already, Santoshi is all praise for her. “Preity is coming back after a gap, and she is a wonderful actress. She has performed really well.”