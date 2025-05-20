Tamannaah Bhatia on body positivity: The fact that I look a certain way…

Not just her dance moves in Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2, 2024) and Nasha (Raid 2), Tamannaah Bhatia’s outspoken attitude too continues to earn applause. An advocate for body positivity, the actor isn’t one to shy away from conversations about self-image. While many in the spotlight avoid discussing body issues or resort to cosmetic procedures, not Tamannaah. She says she has had “the edge of growing up literally in front of the camera”. Tamannaah Bhatia

“There’s nothing for me to hide. I was just 15 when I had my first release, so people have seen me change from teens to how I looked in my 20s to now. Post puberty, people have seen me change on screen,” says the 35-year-old whose film Odela 2 recently released in theatres.

She further emphasises on individuality and says it’s important to stand out in an industry where conformity can sometimes be unavoidable: “I feel as an actor and performer, your biggest strength is in how unique you are. The fact that I look a certain way - it could be from the face to the body to the way I carry myself - is all unique to me. If I tailor that to how someone else looks, then I will lose something that’s individual to me. I consider everything that’s mine as my strength and also a differentiator. Otherwise we can’t be impactful if we have the cookie-cutter approach.”

To her, ‘beauty is subjective’: “If I’m doing the same thing five or six others are doing, then why would filmmakers choose me? Clearly, I bring else to the table as well. Also, real beauty is about more than just shapes and sizes. It takes skill and craft to channel beauty. If you don’t feel good about yourself, even the best body in the world won’t make you feel good, the camera catches that instantly.”