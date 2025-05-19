‘Mini Raveena’: Rasha recreates Tip Tip Barsa Paani; Tamannaah sets the floor on fire on Kajra Re, Sheila Ki Jawani

Earlier this year, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani followed in her star mother’s footsteps into Bollywood and made her acting debut with Azaad. The star kid won hearts thanks to her amazing expressions and uncanny resemblance to her mother. She also proved that she’s inherited Raveena’s killer dance moves with the track Uyi Amma. Much to the delight of fans, we got to witness Rasha dance her heart out once again at her first award function last weekend through viral videos online. Rasha grooved to her song Uyi Amma along with Hungama Ho Gaya and Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen. But the most special moment was when Rasha recreated Raveena’s iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani in a yellow saree! Rasha Thadani and Tamannaah Bhatia on stage

Fans just couldn’t keep calm watching Rasha Thadani exude almost the same grace Raveena Tandon had in the 1994 song. Lauding Rasha, a social media user claimed, “Rasha has the real talent.She is not just a Nepo kid instead she has guts to be a successful Heroine,” whereas another predicted, “She will make her amma so proud.....she is a next big thing for sure.”

A comment read, “It's like raveena on stage,” whereas a fan stated, “Mini Raveena Rocked 🔥@rashathadani.” Well, Rasha was not the only one who set the floor on fire at the award show. Another performer who left the crowds and netizens roaring with delight was Rasha’s actor BFF Tamannaah Bhatia.

Last year, the beloved Tamannaah Bhatia once again rose as a sensation when she joined the team of Stree 2 for a fun cameo and the dance number Aaj Ki Raat. She was phenomenal! Well, this weekend Tamannaah once again put on her dancing shoes and took over the stage, commanding complete attention as she performed on Aaj Ki Raat, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kajra Re, Bipasha Basu’s Beedi Jalaile and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Fevicol Se. Her expressions, especially on Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani, were too good!

Gushing over Tamannaah, a social media user stated, “So beautiful ….So elegant….Just looking like a woaw!!😮😮,” whereas another wrote, “She is becoming dancing queen of India day by day.” A comment read, “Waah tamanah kya nachti h yr😍 aag hi laga di stage pr inhone to 🔥🔥🔥 she’s an queen for sure my idle she is 😍😍👏👏,” while a netizen claimed, “Only one who can match aish.” Now that is high praise. Kudos to Rasha and Tamannaah!