Actor Tanishaa S Mukerji has shared her thoughts after watching Ramayana Part One, praising Yash for bringing the power and physicality of Raavana to the screen while expressing reservations about certain aspects of his performance.

Tanishaa; a still of Yash from Ramayana

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Taking to X after watching the film, Kajol's sister said she admired Yash as an actor but felt his portrayal of the mythological character could have had more depth.

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"People may not agree with me! But having watched my grandmothers #ramrajya as my first introduction to this part of our culture, I can't help but share my take from watching the film," she wrote. Check out her tweet:

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{{^usCountry}} While acknowledging Yash brought tremendous screen presence to the role, Tanishaa felt his performance relied on physical dominance. "I love Yash as an actor and I think he's very progressive as a person. But here he left me a bit dissatisfied with his performance," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While acknowledging Yash brought tremendous screen presence to the role, Tanishaa felt his performance relied on physical dominance. "I love Yash as an actor and I think he's very progressive as a person. But here he left me a bit dissatisfied with his performance," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, she added, “As Ravan that was it. Yash gave me a strong villains performance but Ravan was not just a villain. He was a scholar a Brahmin a learned man. He was someone who was deep almost meditative!”

Tanishaa also singled out the sequence involving Surpanakha, particularly the scene in which Ravan kills her husband, saying it could have benefited from greater warmth.

Despite her criticism, Tanishaa acknowledged Yash's contribution to the film, noting that he matched Ranbir Kapoor's screen presence as Lord Ram.

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"However Yash really matched Ranbir and I cannot fault him too much as Ravan because he did do an amazing job bringing the power of Ravan to the screen and that alone is Herculean task!" she ended her note.