Actor Tanishaa S Mukerji has shared her thoughts after watching Ramayana Part One, praising Yash for bringing the power and physicality of Raavana to the screen while expressing reservations about certain aspects of his performance.
Taking to X after watching the film, Kajol's sister said she admired Yash as an actor but felt his portrayal of the mythological character could have had more depth.
"People may not agree with me! But having watched my grandmothers #ramrajya as my first introduction to this part of our culture, I can't help but share my take from watching the film," she wrote. Check out her tweet:
While acknowledging Yash brought tremendous screen presence to the role, Tanishaa felt his performance relied on physical dominance. "I love Yash as an actor and I think he's very progressive as a person. But here he left me a bit dissatisfied with his performance," she said.{{/usCountry}}
While acknowledging Yash brought tremendous screen presence to the role, Tanishaa felt his performance relied on physical dominance. "I love Yash as an actor and I think he's very progressive as a person. But here he left me a bit dissatisfied with his performance," she said.{{/usCountry}}
However, she added, “As Ravan that was it. Yash gave me a strong villains performance but Ravan was not just a villain. He was a scholar a Brahmin a learned man. He was someone who was deep almost meditative!”
Tanishaa also singled out the sequence involving Surpanakha, particularly the scene in which Ravan kills her husband, saying it could have benefited from greater warmth.
Despite her criticism, Tanishaa acknowledged Yash's contribution to the film, noting that he matched Ranbir Kapoor's screen presence as Lord Ram.
"However Yash really matched Ranbir and I cannot fault him too much as Ravan because he did do an amazing job bringing the power of Ravan to the screen and that alone is Herculean task!" she ended her note.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.