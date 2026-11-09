Kajol shares candid Diwali moment with Ajay Devgn, says best times often go undocumented
Kajol gave fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with husband Ajay Devgn and family.
Fans have been getting glimpses of Bollywood's Diwali celebrations, and Kajol has now shared a peek into hers. The actor took to social media to share moments from her Diwali festivities with husband Ajay Devgn and family. The picture showed the couple enjoying a candid moment during the celebrations, with the puja arrangements visible in the background.
Kajol shares glimpse of Diwali celebrations with Ajay Devgn
In the video, which she described as one of the best moments that often go undocumented, Kajol is seen wearing a white saree with yellow and black borders. Ajay, meanwhile, opted for a white kurta-pyjama for the occasion. In the clip, Kajol appears to be giving someone instructions while Ajay tries to get her attention.
She captioned the post, "The best times are those u just couldn’t record and keep a track of.. Happy Diwali to all those who didn’t post pics as well 😜 .. #diwalitimes #allaboutthatday."
Deep Dive
Kajol shares pictures from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party
Earlier, Kajol had shared pictures from fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai, which was held on November 5. The actor opted for a black saree featuring diamond-studded embellishments along the border and paired it with a diamond necklace. She also posed with Manish and filmmaker Karan Johar in some pictures. Sharing the photos, she captioned them, "The nineties called and said they wanted us back ;) Only Manish could’ve made it happen."
The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor.
Kjol and Ajay Devgn's love story
Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999. The couple first met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul and fell in love. They went on to work together in films such as Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They have two children, daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan.
About Kajol and her recent work
Kajol made her acting debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi and went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most popular actors. She is known for films such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Fanaa.
In recent years, she has explored different genres with projects such as The Trial, Do Patti and the horror film Maa. She was also seen in the 2025 thriller Sarzameen, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kajol will next feature in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, an action film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.