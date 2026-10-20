Kajol in stunning blouse with embroidered saree and gold jewels serves festive glam at Durga Puja pandal

Kajol, alongside her son Yug Devgn and Tanisha Mukerji, attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. The actor was seen performing rituals, taking blessings from Goddess Durga, and posing for the paparazzi present at the venue.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt serves the perfect Durga puja look in fuchsia saree, turquoise puff-sleeve blouse and gold jewellery

The actor chose a dual-toned chiffon saree in vibrant pink and orange shades for the occasion, serving festive style inspiration for her fans. Let's decode her look and steal some style tips from the star:

What did Kajol wear for the Durga Puja celebrations? Kajol's vibrant pink-and-orange ombre saree features a stunning gold gota patti lace border adorned with mirror embellishments. The shimmering work adds a delicate, festive charm to the otherwise simple yet elegant look. Kajol elevated the ensemble further with a matching rani pink blouse.

The blouse, crafted from a soft, shiny fabric, features a deep, plunging U-neckline, cap sleeves, and a tailored fit. The gold zari embroidery on the neck and borders, along with the shimmering mirror elements, a backless design, and dori ties embellished with mirror and tassel adornments, adds to the beauty of the blouse.