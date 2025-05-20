Tanvi The Great First Reviews: Anupam Kher’s ‘unusual’ film leaves international filmmakers emotional at 2025 Cannes

It’s a proud moment for our country as 5 Indian films have been selected to premiere at the ongoing 2025 Cannes Film Festival. One of the most talked about in the list is Tanvi The Great, which marks the legendary Anupam Kher’s return to the director’s chair after over two decades. Starring Anupam in the lead with Shubhangi Dutt in her debut role, Game of Thrones’ star Iain Glen and Boman Irani, Tanvi The Great follows the story of a spirited woman with autism who sets out to fulfill her deceased father and Indian Army officer’s dream. Post the premiere, Anupam has now shared first reviews of his film straight from the French Riviera. Tanvi The Great

The first review of Tanvi The Great is by South African director Oliver Schmitz, who had 4 films at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. In the video shared by Anupam Kher on social media, Oliver states, “I'm a director, I've had 4 movies in the festival in selection and this premiere is one of the most unusual and moving premieres I have attended in all this time. It’s a perspective, it’s new, and it’s fresh. It says so much about human nature and exclusion. I am deeply moved by the movie that I’ve seen tonight. Thank you.”

The next review was shared by Armenian filmmaker Armen Greyg. He revealed, “Sir, I was watching your movie two days ago, it blow my mind. I come out from the movie, I was crying. You remember, I told you even in the theatre. I love Indian movies, I watch all your movies when I was a kid and today I'm standing in front of you and saying something about your movie, that's beautiful.”

Talking about what’s special about Anupam’s film, Armen shared, “First of all, it's a family movie, patriotism is there, the bonds, the grandfather. I had a grandfather and when I was watching you, I... that feeling come. How he raised me in Armenia. The actors, watching you in the movie as an actor. I mean it's always like a piece of masterclass. I am saying now, all of them, everything. The girl, the girl is doing beautiful. For the first movie, you choose this girl and she did well and her performance, beautiful. So it's a very deep, deep, deep, touching movie. You must go and watch this movie. Thank you, Mr Anupam Kher, for this beautiful movie.”

Many congratulations to Anupam, Shubhangi and the team of Tanvi The Great. After a grand premiere at Cannes, the film is now set to arrive in theatres on July 18.