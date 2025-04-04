This is how Selena Gomez turned beau Benny Blanco into her bestie, Taylor Swift's fan!

Now that we have it from the horses' mouths about Benny Blanco being a certified Swiftie, we can't say we're surprised. Actually it makes complete sense. And what fits into the story even more seamlessly, is the fact that it was the love of his life, Selena Gomez (and the object of every last lovelorn girl's envy) who took him by the hand and introduced him to the magic of Taylor Swift, on record. Wondering how Benny Blanco entered his Swftie era? We of course have Selena Gomez to thank for that!(Photos: Instagram/selenagomez, taylorswift)

While speaking to Chris Olsen on TikTok Radio, Selena spilled, "He loves Wildest Dreams. But I was trying to bring it back to like (younger) Taylor...So I played him all of Enchanted. He was like, 'Wow this is crazy. She's so good. I knew that, but she's so good.' And I was like, 'That's my friend!' " Taking a little segue to Taylor and Selena's friendship, the two have been friends for about 15 years, having struck up their bond during their teenage years as they both (successfully) made their way through the arc lights.

Coming back to the internet's favourite man, while speaking to Sean Evans during their joint appearance for the spicy Hot Ones podcast, Benny gave his version of events of how he got stamped as a Swiftie: "She did get me into it. I-I honestly didn't know, before I started dating her, like obviously I was aware of like Taylor Swift's music but I wasn't like a true Swiftie (laughs). No, I didn't know and now I'm like, 'what's that song...how does that one go again. We're in the car and I'm like wow, I'm just like singing Taylor Swift songs from like 10 years ago and (I) feel free", he shared.

Sitting in the car and screaming to some OG Taylor hits? Sounds like the dream we say!