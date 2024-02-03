Tina Datta: Its difficult to move on from the TV stereotype

After being a household name of Indian television, actor Tina Datta is looking to explore the OTT medium and break stereotypes. She tells us, “I am really looking to experiment with projects right now, I am extremely flexible,” and continues, “I am in talks for two web projects from the same platform, one of which is a series. I am a workaholic and mujhe ghar par baithna acha nahi lagta.” Tina Datta on leaving OTT

The actor doesn’t want to draw a line when it comes to bold scenes in OTT projects, but the script has to “demand” it. “One of the projects has bold scenes so I am currently thinking how creative it is or how bold, I don’t want to go overboard with it, I have to know if it’s required or not. As long as they are shot and portrayed well, it’s fine, the character or script should demand that scene, zabardasti or vulgar nahi lagna chahiye,” expresses Datta.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Emphasising her experience as a television face for so many years, she shares her struggle in switching to a different medium and says, “It’s very difficult to switch or portray another character when people have already seen you in a sati savitri bahu role for so long. For me also, it will be very difficult,” further adding, “Nowadays also, people think that ki daily soap actors ko nahi lena hai, and I don’t think that’s going anytime soon. It’s not easy for an actor to take breaks and move forward. You just need to have patience and just be at it. Lage raho, aaj nahi toh kal hona hi hona hai.”

It is the TV actor’s stereotype that becomes a block in the road for her. “Because of the TV actor box, I did face difficulty in getting opportunities. Even after doing Uttaran for more than 5 years, people couldn’t see me in another character, even in auditions. It was so difficult to even get another show. It’s a blessing but it can backfire as well,” shares Datta.

“On OTT, every character has its own importance. If there’s a strong character with a great personality, I would love to do it. Right now, if the shoot is well planned, it is not difficult to do both the things together. However, sometimes the channel only does not want you to be a part of any other project. But yes, I want to do both (OTT and television) things together. It can get taxing, but I will try my best,” she signs off.