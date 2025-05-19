Tom Cruise gushes about rumoured girlfriend Ana De Armas at MI premiere: ‘She is a force’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise had nothing but praise for rumoured girlfriend Ana de Armas at the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 60-year old discussed her role in the upcoming film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas are rumoured to be dating each other

“I mean, her ability is incredible. There’s an actress that has dramatic chops and someone who is comedic – very, very talented, very, very talented. You see her in Ballerina, and you look at Keanu [Reeves] and her together — like just a great actress. So, we’re very excited,” he said further adding that Ana is a “force” in the film.

His glowing admiration comes amid rumors that the two may be more than just collaborators. Over the past few months, Tom and Ana have been seen together multiple times — from a Valentine’s Day dinner in London to a helicopter ride and even celebrating former British footballer David Beckham’s 50th birthday in. Though neither has confirmed a romantic relationship, the sightings have certainly kept fans talking.

For her part, Ana recently addressed the speculation in an interview with Page Six, breaking her silence with a smile. “We’re working together on a couple of projects… it’s been so much fun,” she said, referring to their collaborations with directors like Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie. She didn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship but made it clear that she values their creative chemistry.

In a separate interview with e-noticies, Ana also expressed her admiration for Cruise’s commitment to his craft, particularly his legendary stunt work. “It’s mind-blowing. I’m not at his level, but I totally get the rush,” she said.

Whether they’re just friends or something more, the mutual respect is obvious. With Ballerina on the horizon and more joint projects ahead, Tom and Ana are proving to be one of Hollywood’s most intriguing pairings — on and possibly off the screen.