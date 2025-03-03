Tonight’s about elegance and glam: HT India’s Most Stylish is back!

If cinema is an emotion, fashion is it’s language. An inextricable part of our films, we have grown up imitating not just dialogues, but also making film fashion trendy- from the snazzy bell bottoms, to the colourful churidars, to the magnanimous sarees. There’s been something for everyone to cherish. Hindustan Times is celebrating its 100th year milestone in 2025

And to thank this love language between us and the movies, Hindustan Times is back with India’s Most Stylish- the OG fashion awards.

What makes this one grand and special is 2025 also marks 100 years of Hindustan Times. And who better than ace designer Manish Malhotra to join hands with us to celebrate?

Curated by the master himself, HT India’s Most Stylish 2025’s theme is Classic Ivory Glamour. It promises to be a dazzling affair, where old school charm will meet the Gen-Z fash. Walking the ramp as Manish’s showstoppers will be the timeless Mumtaz, the stunning Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the inimitable Urmila Matondkar and the beautiful Khushi Kapoor, showcasing the timeless fashion of Indian cinema over the decades.

HT India’s Most Stylish 2025 will also honour a bevy of eminent superstars from various walks of life, who have left an indelible mark on us with their style and substance.

So get set, and stay tuned because today, the night of elegance and glamour is back!