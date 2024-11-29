Tusshar Kapoor: I have been typecast on OTT

Actor Tusshar Kapoor says that while OTT [over-the-top] streaming platforms are giving actors the opportunity to take up unique projects, they have mostly typecast him. “I feel I’ve mostly been given comedic roles on OTT. That is because of the little bit of typecasting that has happened to me. I think the trend among producers and directors has been to cast me in comedic roles and that is something I cannot control ,” says the 48-year-old, whose latest project—the second season of Dus June Ki Raat Chapter 1—released earlier this month. A file photo of actor Tusshar Kapoor

In the comedy-thriller series Tusshar plays Panauti, a hapless man on a mission to reopen his late father’s theatre, whose journey with cousin Battu is filled with misadventures, colorful characters, and endless laughs.

Previously, Tusshar has appeared in two web shows, Booo Sabki Phategi (2019) and Pop Kaun? (2023), both of which featured him in comedic roles.

Asked why he thinks he has been typecast and he says, “It’s not something that I planned. It just happened based on the perceptions of the industry.”

‘No Regrets’

Even though he feels typecast, he does not regret it, says the actor. “If that’s what gets you work then that’s what gets you work. There are pros and cons to it. I have no regrets because I have been fortunate to have a variety of roles (in films).”

Tusshar believes that his casting in comedic roles is “just a phase”. “It keeps evolving. You go through cycles and I enjoy each phase. If people like me in a certain type of role, I’m okay with that. No regrets,” says the actor.

‘Films are my bread and butter’

Despite considerable success on OTT, Tusshar says he still prefers doing films. “Films are my bread and butter. They will always be my first love. But OTT is a great addition to my body of work. It offers enriching opportunities, and it’s another feather on the cap. However, I wouldn’t trade movies for OTT. Movies will always be my top priority,” he shares.

This, according to Tusshar, is because, “The validation in films is on another level.”

He further says, “[In films] you get a clear idea about what the box office numbers are. You can go to the theatre and feel the audience’s reaction. You get a direct sense of success or failure. With OTT, there are all kinds of reactions floating around, and sometimes it’s hard to know what to believe. Additionally, you don’t usually know the exact numbers unless the platform reveals them."

However, he notes that even though there's “no clarity on success” on OTT, the stress is less. "You don’t have to compete with other movies in the same way. The platform will give your show its space, and you don’t have that stress of screen competition. Both have their pros and cons,” he wraps up.