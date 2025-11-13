Vijay Deverakonda gives fiance Rashmika Mandanna a kiss; his emotional speech goes viral: ‘Rashi you are truly…’

Ever since Vijay Deverakonda’s team confirmed his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna, fans have been waiting for the star couple to share the news themselves. While the two have kept their lips sealed, they have dropped hints here and there. May it flaunting their engagement rings or Rashmika (29) confessing that Vijay (36) is the co-star she will marry. Well, last night at the success bash of Rashmika’s recently released film The Girlfriend, she was joined by her fiance. In a viral video from the event, Vijay held Rashmika’s hand in his, gave her a kiss on it and then shook it. Well, we have now gotten our hands on Vijay’s emotional speech (roughly translated from Telugu to English) for his darling ‘Rashi’. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

At the success bash of The Girlfriend, Vijay Deverakonda showered praises on Rashmika Mandanna, her journey as an actor and her new film. He shared, “Rashi, I wanted to say that I am so proud that you are standing here with a film that may give strength to others who might need it. Even while making this film, there were so many moments of highs and lows you had, and this is not just cinema, this is a purpose.” Talking about the movie, Vijay stated, “I watched the movie today. It made me emotional. I had to hold back tears at many places. I felt heavy and tight inside at very close moments. At times, I felt disoriented and couldn't even sit still, even when I was moving. This is one of the best films I've seen in recent times.”

Lauding Rashmika, he shared, “I have been watching Rashmika since the time of the film Geetha Govindam. She is exactly like Bhuma Devi. There is an unknown innocence in her, Rashmika never thinks about herself even once. She wanted everyone to be happy on the set. She still does. Her journey that started from there has now reached the point where she can choose strong scripts for herself like The Girlfriend. I don't know who will watch it, but I want to tell such stories to those who do. Rashi... I am so proud to watch your journey.” Vijay went on to add, “If anyone beats me, I'll go in reverse. But Rashi... no matter how many words the world says, she doesn't really care. She's kind to others. She doesn't think this world should change me. She is doing her job very calmly and keeps climbing up one step at a time. Rashi, you are truly amazing. This is one of the best movies I have seen in recent times. Director Rahul Ravindra has made a wonderful film.”