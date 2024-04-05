 Viral song Gulabi Sadi’s singer Sanju Rathod: Mumbai Indians, Madhuri Dixit- both my favorites made reels on the song - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Viral song Gulabi Sadi’s singer Sanju Rathod: Mumbai Indians, Madhuri Dixit- both my favorites made reels on the song

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 05, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Singer Sanju Rathod gets talking about the massive success of his Marathi song Gulabi Sadi.

Sanju Rathod's Marathi song Gulabi Sadi is all the rage currently, with over 1.7 million reels on Instagram. Mumbai Indians (MI) recently shared a video with their players dancing to it. Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and choreographer Remo Dsouza also shared reels on the song. Ecstatic at this sudden fame, the singer says, "The song is about a girl dressed in a gulabi saree with red lipstick. She is telling the man to click her photos since she looks beautiful." But for viral songs, language is no bar. "People have reached out to me and said, 'Samajh nahin aaya, par gaane mein vibe hai'," he tells us.

Singer Sanju Rathod
Singer Sanju Rathod

Rathod, who hails from a village called Dhanwad in Maharashtra, says, "I love MI. They are my favourite team. I also follow Remo sir and was expecting him to make a reel. Mere saare favourites ne gaane pe reel banai."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He adds that even music labels have been reaching out to him. "Marathi gaane ko itna response milega, maine socha nahin tha. Itne bade log reels bana rahe hain mere gaane pe, yeh badi cheez hai," he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Viral song Gulabi Sadi’s singer Sanju Rathod: Mumbai Indians, Madhuri Dixit- both my favorites made reels on the song
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On