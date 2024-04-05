Viral song Gulabi Sadi’s singer Sanju Rathod: Mumbai Indians, Madhuri Dixit- both my favorites made reels on the song

Sanju Rathod's Marathi song Gulabi Sadi is all the rage currently, with over 1.7 million reels on Instagram. Mumbai Indians (MI) recently shared a video with their players dancing to it. Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and choreographer Remo Dsouza also shared reels on the song. Ecstatic at this sudden fame, the singer says, "The song is about a girl dressed in a gulabi saree with red lipstick. She is telling the man to click her photos since she looks beautiful." But for viral songs, language is no bar. "People have reached out to me and said, 'Samajh nahin aaya, par gaane mein vibe hai'," he tells us. Singer Sanju Rathod

Rathod, who hails from a village called Dhanwad in Maharashtra, says, "I love MI. They are my favourite team. I also follow Remo sir and was expecting him to make a reel. Mere saare favourites ne gaane pe reel banai."

He adds that even music labels have been reaching out to him. "Marathi gaane ko itna response milega, maine socha nahin tha. Itne bade log reels bana rahe hain mere gaane pe, yeh badi cheez hai," he ends.